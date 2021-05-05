The Country - Halt edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay was sidetracked from the latest GDT result by Fonterra announcing a share trading halt this morning.

On with the show:

Marc Rivers:

Fonterra's Chief Financial Officer commented on another good solid GDT auction and the rationale behind the co-op's share trading halt announced this morning.

Rob Hewett:

We asked "Chairman Rob" if he was running a dictatorship at our biggest meat processing company, as Silver Fern Farms played musical chairs with its chairmen. Plus, we looked at the climatic and supply link challenges facing the red meat industry.

Jimmy Gopperth:

We caught up with the new UK Ambassador for Egmont Honey - a former top Hurricane's player who's been making waves for the past decade in the English Premiership.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather guy on no end to the Big Dry.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's Head of Sustainable Business Development talked about yesterday's Co-op Leader's Forum in Auckland, and pondered who will drive the change to sustainable production in the primary sector - the regulators or the markets?

Listen below: