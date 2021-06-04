Voyager 2021 media awards
The Country

The Country - Goodbye Lashes edition

Quick Read
Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum said farewell to the man, the myth, the legend, that is Sam "Lashes" Casey.

On with the show:

Lewis Ferris:

We got an update for the holiday weekend with our Met Service Weather guy.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talked meat plant mayhem, succulent salty lamb and Covid calamity in Victoria.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel featured the chief executive and the brand ambassador as we addressed the issues of the day and farewelled Lashes.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent pondered a tough week at the office for the Nats.

Sam Cane:

In Lashes' final act on The Country he finally brought something to the table!

Listen below:

