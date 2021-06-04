The Country - Goodbye Lashes edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum said farewell to the man, the myth, the legend, that is Sam "Lashes" Casey.

On with the show:

Lewis Ferris:

We got an update for the holiday weekend with our Met Service Weather guy.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talked meat plant mayhem, succulent salty lamb and Covid calamity in Victoria.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel featured the chief executive and the brand ambassador as we addressed the issues of the day and farewelled Lashes.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent pondered a tough week at the office for the Nats.

Sam Cane:

In Lashes' final act on The Country he finally brought something to the table!

