2021 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards finalists announced

There has been a 50 per cent jump in the number of nominations for the Primary Industries New Zealand Awards this year, Federated Farmers says.

The increase underpinned the amount of innovation and leadership going on in the sector, as well as a growing awareness of the need to celebrate it, Feds chief executive Terry Copeland said.

Copeland said from 65 nominations, up from just over 40 last year, judges have had the tough task of selecting finalists in seven categories.

"With a whole set of gnarly challenges in front of us - from global warming, biosecurity threats, cost pressures and demand for more community water storage, to name a few - robust science, entrepreneurial spirit and cross-agency teamwork is needed."

"The PINZ Awards acknowledge and honour the teams, individuals and businesses striving to make a difference in the primary industries sphere, and by doing so boost the employment prospects and standard of living of all New Zealanders."

Winners will be announced at the Primary Industries New Zealand (PINZ) Summit in Christchurch on July 6.

Finalists in the 2021 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards

Outstanding Contribution

Malcolm Bailey - Dairy Companies Association of NZ

Tony Cleland - FarmRight

Richard Lucas - Lincoln University

Industry Champion Award

Frances Clement - Policy and issues manager, NZ Pork

Tam Jex-Blake - Farmer, Mangapoike

Kerry Allen - Head of Department agribusiness, St Paul's Collegiate School

Producer Award

The True Honey Co.

NIG Nutritionals

Silver Fern Farms

Science and Research Award

Professor Jon Hickford, Dr Huitong Zhou, Freeman Fang - Lincoln University

Bevan Harris - LIC

NIWA Led Irrigation

Insight Programme

Emerging Leader Award

Emma Boase - Horticulture New Zealand

Angus Dowson - Ballance Agri Nutrients

Coadette Low - Rathkeale College

Innovation & Collaboration Award

Tōtara Industry Pilot - Scion

Cellulose nanocrystals from New Zealand Seaweeds - Scion

Hydrogen - Ballance Agri Nutrients and Hiringa Energy

Team Award

NZ Pork

Surfing for Farmers

GoHort