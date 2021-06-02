2021 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards finalists announced

There has been a 50 per cent jump in the number of nominations for the Primary Industries New Zealand Awards this year, Federated Farmers says.
The increase underpinned the amount of innovation and leadership going on in the sector, as well as a growing awareness of the need to celebrate it, Feds chief executive Terry Copeland said.
Copeland said from 65 nominations, up from just over 40 last year, judges have had the tough task of selecting finalists in seven categories.
"With a whole set of gnarly challenges in front of us - from global warming, biosecurity threats, cost pressures and demand for more community water storage, to name a few - robust science, entrepreneurial spirit and cross-agency teamwork is needed."
"The PINZ Awards acknowledge and honour the teams, individuals and businesses striving to make a difference in the primary industries sphere, and by doing so boost the employment prospects and standard of living of all New Zealanders."
Winners will be announced at the Primary Industries New Zealand (PINZ) Summit in Christchurch on July 6.
Finalists in the 2021 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards
Outstanding Contribution
Malcolm Bailey - Dairy Companies Association of NZ
Tony Cleland - FarmRight
Richard Lucas - Lincoln University
Industry Champion Award
Frances Clement - Policy and issues manager, NZ Pork
Tam Jex-Blake - Farmer, Mangapoike
Kerry Allen - Head of Department agribusiness, St Paul's Collegiate School
Producer Award
The True Honey Co.
NIG Nutritionals
Silver Fern Farms
Science and Research Award
Professor Jon Hickford, Dr Huitong Zhou, Freeman Fang - Lincoln University
Bevan Harris - LIC
NIWA Led Irrigation
Insight Programme
Emerging Leader Award
Emma Boase - Horticulture New Zealand
Angus Dowson - Ballance Agri Nutrients
Coadette Low - Rathkeale College
Innovation & Collaboration Award
Tōtara Industry Pilot - Scion
Cellulose nanocrystals from New Zealand Seaweeds - Scion
Hydrogen - Ballance Agri Nutrients and Hiringa Energy
Team Award
NZ Pork
Surfing for Farmers
GoHort