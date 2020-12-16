The Country - GDT edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Fonterra's chief financial officer Fraser Whineray for a chat about the latest GDT auction result.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

We ask our NIWA weather guy if he's a fan of Nirvana and how cyclones get named, before finding out why it's going to get dry in the South Island.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac's rural economist agrees that 2020 was not only the "Year of Covid" but also the "Year of the Farmer".

Jim Hopkins:

Today the rural raconteur reflects on the events of 2020, and announces his runner-up and rather surprising winner for Ag Person of the Year.

Fraser Whineray:

Fonterra's Chief Operating Officer comments on a good GDT auction to wrap 2020 and why the dairy industry is so important to the NZ economy.

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader makes his final appearance for 2020 where he "ducks" for cover over a Mallard and a new environment tax.

