The Country - GDT edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum talked to Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell about a big increase in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive celebrated an impressive GDT auction result, where overnight prices jumped 4.6 per cent across the board, with a 5.6 per cent increase in whole milk powder and a 5 per cent jump in skim milk powder.

Katie Milne:

The former Federated Farmers president tells us what the latest GDT result could mean for the West Coast and shares her hopes for 2022.

Jared Manihera:

The PGG Wrightson Otago wool representative is also the organiser of the Shear 4 Blair 24hr Shearathon which will raise money for the Southland Charity Hospital this Waitangi weekend. Find out more on the event's Facebook page.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior agriculture analyst takes a look at last night's GDT auction and the reasons behind such a positive result. She also encourages everyone to have a listen to the latest "Black Heels and Tractor Wheels" podcast featuring North Otago farmer Ele Ludemann.

Chris Macbeth:

We take a break from discussing cow's milk to talk about New Zealand agriculture's most "well-kept secret" with the chief executive of goat milk company NIG Nutritionals. He also discusses an exciting development in waste water management.

