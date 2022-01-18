The Country - Run1000 edition

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Waikato farmer and mental health advocate Sam Owen who is taking part in the #Run1000 to highlight the benefits of running or walking on people's wellbeing.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert joins us on a Tuesday to take a look at the week ahead - which is looking drier than average for most regions.

Andrew Olsen:

The chief executive of Rural Contractors NZ says the industry hasn't seen any of the extra workers promised by the Government in December 2021 and he predicts they won't arrive until March this year.

Sam Owen:

This Waikato farmer is captaining the New Zealand team for the Run1000 initiative. Owen is raising funds for Farmstrong in the hope of also raising awareness of mental health and its importance in the agricultural and rural industry. You can support Team New Zealand here.

Julia Jones:

The Head of insights for NZX reveals her wish list for the agriculture sector in 2022, where she hopes people will learn to listen to - and learn from - different perspectives. She also gives us an update on her progress for the New Zealand team in Run1000.

Steve Hollander:

The founder and trustee of the New Zealand Rural Games on how the event will go ahead during Covid restrictions.

Listen below: