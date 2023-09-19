Photo / Steven McNicholl

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Port Waikato/Raglan farmer Kate Broadbent, to find out why she thinks farmers should remain positive in the face of methane madness.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade comments on last week’s Ag Leaders Debate and the prospects for tonight’s Leaders Debate. What does he make of the kickback from the industry-good bodies about methane taxing? And the newly-formed farmer group, the Methane Science Accord? Could the Esk Valley turn into a 1939-like dust bowl if it’s not seeded - as government funding for silt removal dries up in Hawke’s Bay?

Kate Broadbent:

Is a Port Waikato/Raglan farmer and noted Coopworth sheep breeder (with a great back story). We picked on her Facebook post/opinion piece about methane madness so we ran with it on our website.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac’s rural economist previews tonight’s season-defining GDT auction, looks at the prospects for red meat for the coming season, and denies that greedy banks are ripping off farmers with inflated risk margins on farm borrowing.

Lance Burdett:

Thanks to Federated Farmers we are bringing you a series of informative speakers for Mental Health Awareness Week. Today it’s the turn of a former Police Crisis Negotiator, turned mental health supporter, who’s doing a lot of work in the Ag space.

