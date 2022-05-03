Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Te Puke dairy farmer Paul Walker, to find out how a Farmstrong workshop turned his life around.

On with the show:

Paul Walker:

This Te Puke dairy farmer suffered a real stress burnout a few years back and now credits a Farmstrong workshop for turning his life and farming business around.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac Rural Economist on what a Wealth Tax could mean for farmers, the positives from a falling exchange rate and the prospects for tonight's GDT auction.

Tom Young:

The National Livestock Manager for Affco talks about the processing and supply chain issues facing the red meat industry but says prices remain good. We also look at why farmers need to show loyalty to their meat company.



Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's farming academics comments on why so many of us are now choosing value over sustainability, by prioritising our own financial viability and mental wellbeing, not because we don't care but because we have more pressing personal needs.

Michelle Simpson:

The Project Manager - Ovis Management encourages duck hunters to get their dogs treated for sheep measles ahead of Saturday's season opener.

Listen below: