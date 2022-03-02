Today on The Country Jamie Mackay caught up with Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell to take a look at another great result in the GDT auction.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive comments on another great GDT auction overnight (up 5.1 per cent, WMP +5.7 per cent, SMP +5.7 per cent, Butter 5.9 per cent), the prospect of $10 payout and why Fonterra had to do the "right thing" about Russia.

Michael Every:

Rabobank's Singapore-based global strategist has a sobering message for the world and its economy as the Russian/Ukraine war escalates.

Barbara Kuriger:

National's agriculture spokeswoman says Labour needs to explain why it is severely restricting the number of dairy farm workers allowed into the country for no apparent reason. Plus, she updates action on Parliament's forecourt and talks about carbon farming.

Andrew Burtt:

Beef + Lamb NZ's chief economist, in his 2021-22 Mid-Season Update, says the red meat industry has a positive outlook with strong demand from the US and China underpinning record high prices and continuing to exceed supply, in the first quarter of the season.

