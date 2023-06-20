File photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with keynote speakers from E Tipu IFAMA 2023 World Conference, as he broadcasts live from the event in Christchurch.

On with the show:

Mike Casey:

The chief executive of New Zealand Zero is also a Central Otago food producer and tech entrepreneur. He talks about his mission to decarbonise the world - starting with electric farm machinery.

Anna Campbell:

The co-founder of Zestt Wellness, with a PhD in plant biotechnology, talks about human health, and ruins Mackay’s day by telling him to reduce his beer consumption.

Traci Houpapa:

The chair of the Federation of Māori Authorities ponders whether Māori will be disadvantaged by proposed changes to the ETS.

Aimee Blake and Finn Ross:

We catch up with the co-chairs of Future Farmers New Zealand - the daughter of sixth-generation farmers and the son of Geoff and Justine Ross from Lake Hawea Station - to find out what makes them tick.

Maury Leyland Penno:

We talk to the co-founder of Leaft Foods - a business designed to make a transformational shift in the way we farm and produce food.

Guy Wills:

The chief executive of New Zealand Natural Fibres on creating innovative uses of hemp fibre, which he calls a “super-plant”.

