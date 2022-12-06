Photo / Nicola Topping

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to weatherman Phil Duncan to find out what’s in store for the week and also some kiss-and-tell celebrity gossip!

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s weatherman makes a belated appearance on a Tuesday as we talk about rain, and meeting famous celebs!

Farmer Tom Martin:

We chat to our UK farming correspondent for the final time in 2022, provided, of course, England doesn’t win the Football World Cup.

Tangaroa Walker:

Arguably the country’s biggest online ag influencers talk about his latest forays in the media and on-farm.

Cameron Bagrie:

The independent economist comments on why every kid should go to Fieldays and why New Zealand is so dependent on the primary sector.

Steve Hollander:

The founder and trustee of the New Zealand Rural Games previews the 2023 Norwood Rural Sports Awards being held in Palmy North on March 10.

