Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to weatherman Phil Duncan to find out what’s in store for the week and also some kiss-and-tell celebrity gossip!
Phil Duncan:
Monday’s weatherman makes a belated appearance on a Tuesday as we talk about rain, and meeting famous celebs!
Farmer Tom Martin:
We chat to our UK farming correspondent for the final time in 2022, provided, of course, England doesn’t win the Football World Cup.
Tangaroa Walker:
Arguably the country’s biggest online ag influencers talk about his latest forays in the media and on-farm.
Cameron Bagrie:
The independent economist comments on why every kid should go to Fieldays and why New Zealand is so dependent on the primary sector.
Steve Hollander:
The founder and trustee of the New Zealand Rural Games previews the 2023 Norwood Rural Sports Awards being held in Palmy North on March 10.
