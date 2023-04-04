File photo / Bev Conley

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with 1995′s Young Farmer of the Year, Warwick Catto, as part of our series on “Old Young Farmers”.

On with the show:

Warwick Catto:

We continue our series on “Old Young Farmers”. Today it’s the turn of the 1995 Young Farmer of the Year. We also preview the Ballance Farm Environment Awards on today in Southland and tomorrow in Otago.

Mike Petersen:

This Hawke’s Bay farmer is a former New Zealand agricultural trade envoy and a former chair of Beef + Lamb NZ. Today we discuss his latest primary sector hat, the flood recovery and why farmer politics has become divisive.

Kerry Worsnop:

This Gisborne sheep and beef farmer is also a former Gisborne district councillor and a current Nuffield Scholar. Today she talks about the on-farm recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle and why her studies and travels have convinced her that we are too “punitive” in how we are treating farmers when it comes to carbon taxes.

Craig Piggott:

Halter’s chief executive addresses the alleged “discomfort” issue when it comes to cow collar technology. We talk about how Halter can save you money and make you money on the farm. Plus, we discuss the massive vote in confidence for the company following last week’s successful capital raise of $85 million.

Hunter McGregor:

Our China correspondent talks about “Tomb-Sweeping Day”, the recovery (or otherwise) of the Chinese economy, and the giant strides China is making with clean energy.

