Livestock rustling has been a problem for farmers for years. Photo / Pixabay

The Country takes a look at the world of farming back in the day.

Cattle rustling may sound like something from the Wild West but the stealing of stock is unfortunately still happening today.

In 2019 the New Zealand Government estimated that livestock rustling cost the farming community over $120 million per year.

It issued a Crimes Amendment Bill, meaning animal thieves could face up to seven years in prison. The Bill passed with unanimous support.

Livestock rustling was also in the news back at the turn of the nineteenth century when The New Zealand Herald’s Waitakerei correspondent reported on a “miserable sneak-thief” prowling the district in 1899.

It was still making headlines in the 1930s both here and abroad.

Cattle-stealing at Waitakerei

New Zealand Herald, September 8, 1899

Our Waitakerei correspondent writes:—l am sorry to have to state that the miserable sneak-thief is still about this district.

An act of considerable audacity was perpetrated on Sunday evening or night, August 27.

Mr. Thos. Shelley, of the Dilworth homestead farm, has been sorely perplexed for some time past at the disappearance of his sheep, without being able to find any traces of their dead carcases or otherwise.

On the Sunday in question he had a few enclosed in a small garden, which was secured with wire-netting, in addition to the ordinary fence.

Amongst other sheep was a ewe in good condition, her lamb running with her.

The New Zealand Herald reports on livestock rustling in 1899. Image / Pastures Past

Mr. T. Shelley paid a visit to his father-in-law, Mr. Meikle, during the day, and on the Monday morning the ewe had totally disappeared, and the little lamb left motherless.

I might mention that last shearing season Mr. Shelley was some 30 short.

Some parts of this district have long been noted for the disappearance of cattle and sheep, and it is a pity that the offenders cannot be caught in the act, and an example made of them as a warning.

I believe at one time a suggestion was made that the different cattle and flock-owners should combine and offer a substantial reward for the conviction of the thieves.

Certainly the farmers here, who are all in a small way, have quite enough to contend with without being preyed upon by such thieves.

Losses of cattle worry farmers

Northern Advocate, April 13, 1939

Tauranga. This Day.

During the past few weeks six head of cattle have disappeared.

Five belonged to Otumoetai farmers, and the sixth, a valuable Jersey cow, to a settler at Wairoa.

On the night that the cow disappeared at Wairoa the owner attended the pictures in town.

When he returned home a friend commented on the fact that instead of the dairy herd lying down they were on the move and very restless.

Next morning the cow, one of the best in the herd, was missing.

It is thought probable that the stock thieves may be operating with a lorry, as the missing cattle were all quiet and easy to handle.

The losses are giving many farmers cause for anxiety, and the police are investigating.

Gesture by cattle thieves

New Zealand Herald, June 1, 1935

A native tribe long notorious for cattle-stealing in the Punjab has made a grand gesture in honour of the King’s Silver Jubilee.

The Commissioner, Mr. C. C- Garbett, appealed to the natives to abandon their evil ways of life, and in response 100 tribesmen have undertaken not to steal cattle during Jubilee year.

Cattle thieves’ activities

Northern Advocate, April 5, 1939

That a gang of cattle thieves is operating in the Towai district, and, as a side-line, had turned their attention to the stealing of calves, was an allegation made at the annual conference of the Whangarei Sub-Pro-vincial Executive of the Farmers’ Union today.

Correspondence had been received relative to the loss of calves, in which the Railways Department had suggested that many of the calves were not loaded on to the trucks.

The shortage, it was revealed, had been reduced by the pool system.

Mr E. Babe said that checking had revealed definitely that calves had been lost between Whangarei and Moerewa.

Mr J. R. Babe, who controlled the transport for the Whangarei pool last year, though not a member, was present, and when asked to speak agreed that the pool system had seen a reduction in the number of lost calves.

Accidents would happen so far as lorry drivers were concerned, but these would not account for the total number of calves lost.

In some cases, he said, as many as ten calves had been missing from a single truck.

When a police escort accompanied a train there were no calves missed.

Once calves had been carefully checked on loading and the truck sealed. On arrival, the seal was found to be broken and calves missing.

Mr Babe was convinced that a large percentage of the calves were lost between Whangarei and Moerewa.

Losses last year were smaller than the previous year. The secretary is to acquaint the Railway Department with Mr Babe’s remarks.

After the allegation concerning cattle thieves had been made by Mr A. E. Robinson, Mr Babe said the police had been active last year.