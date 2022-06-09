Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to the Director-General of MPI, Ray Smith, about the latest Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries report.

On with the show:

Ray Smith:

The Director-General of MPI comments on the latest Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries report, which shows New Zealand's food and fibre sector is expected to reach a record $52.2 billion in the year to June 30, 2022.

Jim Hopkins:

Our resident rural raconteur on his beloved and historic hometown of Oamaru hosting the SIDE Conference and why he has a "beef" with the accounting around ruminant GHG emissions.

Karen Williams:

We ask the Vice President of Federated Farmers why she's departing from the role, talk about hosting the EPA on her Wairarapa farm, and sing the praises of Katie Milne, who has been elected Vice President of the World Farmers Organisation.

Dr Doug Edmeades:

Do farmers need to learn to farm with less fertiliser to reduce their GHG emissions? We ask a Hamilton-based soil scientist.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank explains why the bank has partnered with Silver Fern Farms on a sustainability-linked financing facility, plus we talk He Waka Eke Noa recommendations and the SOPI (Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries) report.

Listen below: