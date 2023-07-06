File photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers’ newly-elected president, Wayne Langford.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

We catch up with the newly (officially) elected President of Federated Farmers. Is he heading to the Young Farmer Grand Final? And is the PM completely out of touch with what’s happening down on the farm?

Tom O’Sullivan:

The GM Advocacy - Campaign For Wool (NZ) - says the decision to specify plastic carpets in 600 schools is utterly hypocritical to the environmental and climate change agenda the government is pushing. He also reckons it’s missed opportunity to support the rural community – one which has been heavily burdened with compliance and regulations to support the same said agenda.

Ben Picton:

We head to Rabobank’s Sydney Office where the bank’s Senior Strategist - Global Economics and Markets - elaborates on the three key themes from his presentation to the PINZ Summit earlier in the week in Wellington.

Chris Russell:

We track down our Australian correspondent somewhere on the Nullarbor Plain to talk about good milk prices across the Tasman and seaweed methane inhibitors to reduce GHG emissions.

