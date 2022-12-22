Photo / Derek Flynn

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with East Coast farmer and bush poet Graeme Williams, to hear his final poem for 2022.

Mackay and his executive producer Rowena Duncum keep an eye on Jack Fagan’s eight-hour strong wool lamb shearing world record attempt.

The pair also announce the winner of the final day of The Country’s Countdown to Christmas with Rabobank’s Todd Charteris.

On with the show:

Todd Muller:

We get National’s agriculture spokesman’s take on yesterday’s emissions pricing announcement from the Government.

Graeme Williams:

2022 would not be complete without this East Coast farmer and poet’s wrap of the year, where some of our Dear Leaders take some good-humoured stick.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank talks about shearing, farming and how you can donate $1000 of Rabobank cash to your charity of choice.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson real estate looks back on a fascinating and frightening year for the rural market.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent wraps the “year that was” across the ditch.

