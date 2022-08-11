Photo / Alan Gibson

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Manawatū sheep and beef farmer Tim Saunders about his latest book "Under a Big Sky".

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The vice president of Federated Farmers comments on meeting with the Prime Minister and MPI, foot-and-mouth disease, winter grazing, and why dairy farmers don't calve later.

Tim Saunders:

It's hot off the press in a book store near you - Under a Big Sky - and we talk to its author, a Manawatū sheep and beef farmer and part-time poet.

Jane Smith:

This North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist has been thinking...which is always bad news for the Government.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about soaring fruit and vegetable prices, while pork is plummeting; and why the largest Field Days in Australia is banning anyone who's recently been in Indonesia.

Craig Wiggins:

The 2021 Agricultural Communicator of the Year is fronting a new initiative providing free health checks for farmers at rural events. At a recent Temuka stock sale, of the people checked, an alarming 34 per cent were referred to see a doctor.

