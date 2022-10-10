Photo / Pexels

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Act Party leader David Seymour, to get his view on the local body elections over the weekend.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader offers his views on the "great swing to the centre-right" in the local body elections. Plus, he looks at contentious issues on a national scale, such as Government spending, Three Waters, Fresh Water Farm Plans, the Income Insurance Scheme and the TVNZ/RNZ merger.

Bruce Cameron:

The Chairman of Zespri comments on the devastating frosts that hit horticulturalists around the country last week. He also laments the loss of good pastoral land to carbon farming and we sing the praises of the Bay of Plenty Steamers ahead of this weekend's NPC semi-final.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert welcomes a warm spring week after last week's polar blast.

