Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Newstalk ZB chief political reporter Jason Walls to unpack the Government's Emissions Reduction Plan.

Christopher Luxon:

Earlier this morning we asked the National Party leader to gaze into his crystal ball ahead of the release of the government's Emissions Reduction Plan, plus we talked about the latest Taxpayers Union Curia Poll, and why the 2023 election will be "all about the economy, Stupid".

Jason Walls:

The Newstalk ZB chief political reporter spent the morning in lockdown. He tries to digest and unpack the Emissions Reduction Plan and what it means for farmers.

Will Green:

The 2022 Share Farmer of the Year - crowned at the 2022 NZ Dairy Industry Awards in Christchurch on Saturday evening.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert comments on a declared drought in the Waikato and winter's first shot in anger for the south later this week.

