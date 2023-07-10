Pirongia dairy farmer Emma Poole is the 2023 Young Farmer of the Year. Photo / Supplied

Pirongia dairy farmer Emma Poole is the 2023 Young Farmer of the Year. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Emma Poole - the 55th Young Farmer of the Year - and the first woman to ever win the event.

On with the show:

Emma Poole:

We yarn with the inspirational 2023 FMG Young Farmer of the Year, who has finally broken the grass ceiling, after 55 years. A vet, a dairy farmer, a mum and now the most celebrated farmer in the land.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader talks law and order, locking up 17-year-olds and whether his party will drag back climate change progress 30 years (as claimed by James Shaw over the weekend).

Pita Alexander:

A farm accountant with a pulse! A raconteur! And he reckons New Zealand has only two real-world-competitive industries - agriculture and tourism - and we reckon tourism is a double-edged sword!

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank comments on the bank’s latest Rural Confidence Survey which sees farmer sentiment inching higher, but remaining deep in the mire, with net confidence reading rising from -57 per cent, from -58 per cent previously.

Murray Deaker:

Deaks is back in a Country exclusive! Yours Murray!

