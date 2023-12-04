Photo / Sarah Ivey

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Dr Jacqueline Rowarth, to find out more about whether it’s safe to swim in New Zealand this festive season and if COP28 is hypocritical.

On with the show:

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

We discuss the hypocrisy of COP28 with one of New Zealand’s leading farming academics, as clean-green New Zealand is awarded the “Fossil of the Day” Award at the Climate Change talkfest in Dubai.

David Seymour:

We ask the Act Party leader what the Green Party co-leader is doing in Dubai, and how could his new Government get the cigarette store head count so badly wrong in Northland. And is Winston turning into the cranky old uncle who gets out of control and ruins Christmas?

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert with some more unwanted rain for the North Island.

Innes Moffat:

Deer Industry NZ’s chief executive is waiting on more details from government officials in China about the future of sending frozen velvet there. New Zealand exported about $70 million of deer velvet to China last year, most of which was frozen. But China will stop accepting frozen velvet imports bound for its traditional medicinal market from May next year, deciding to use only dried velvet.

Adam Thompson and Duncan Humm:

Today’s farmer panel features a former Zanda McDonald Award finalist (and native tree nurseryman) plus the founder of the NZ Farming Facebook page, who’s also a Mid Canterbury deer farmer.

Listen below:



