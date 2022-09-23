Photo / Unsplash / Tim Marshall

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Warwick Catto, who encouraged farmers to enter the 2023 Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather forecaster talks rap music and today's spring equinox.

Michael Bent:

This Taranaki dairy farmer is a former Irish rugby international who will be the star turn at tomorrow's DairyNZ v Parliamentarians rugby game at Morrinsville, as the farming industry and politicians gather to pay tribute to the late John Luxton.

Stu Duncan and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel comments on the "depopulation" of the Five Star beef feedlot and surrounding farms in Mid Canterbury, and whether the money spent fighting M. bovis has been well spent.

Warwick Catto:

Entries are now open for the 2023 BFEAs and, after two years of covid-disruption, organisers are hoping for a record number of farmers to enter at www.nzfeawards.org.nz

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson taking a pummelling in the 2022 Mood of the Boardroom CEOs survey, with one chief executive labelling the Government's policy settings and policy execution as "the worst", adding the current group is "the worst Government since Muldoon".

