Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Farmstrong ambassador Samuel Whitelock, who bucks the trend by going on-farm to sort out his stress levels.

On with the show:

Rod Oram:

We catch up with the leading business commentator and MC at E Tipu 2002:The Boma Agri Summit, being held 21-22 June in Christchurch and virtually for attendees from around the world.

Samuel Whitelock:

Farmstrong's Ambassador talks about how he maintains his mental health, which in his case is getting on to the farm, but he encourages farmers to do the opposite and get off the farm!

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel comes to us from Christchurch where a clash of the colleges is bringing a lot of farmers to town.

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool gives us an update on the market.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster tells us what's in store for the weekend.

Listen below: