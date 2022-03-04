Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Sir David Fagan to find out more about the PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit, which is taking place tomorrow.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

Niwa weather guy on why we can't bring some Aussie rain across the Tasman, with the top and the bottom of our country desperate for rain.

Don Carson:

Following on from Forestry Minister Stuart Nash talking about carbon farming on yesterday's show, we get the production forestry industry's point of view from the Forest Owners Association.

Sir David Fagan:

A legend of the sport previews the final weekend of the Covid-abbreviated competitive shearing season, for what should have been Golden Shears.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel talks farming, fishing and footy. And why the Russian-Ukraine War could be good news for Kiwi farmers wanting to buy combine harvesters and large cultivation equipment.

