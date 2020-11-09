The Country - Fruit picking edition

Today on The Country Jamie Mackay caught up with Horticulture NZ chief executive Mike Chapman to find out who will pick our fruit this season.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert comments on Cup Week, AgFest and some good rain coming for the North Island.

Mike Chapman:

The chief executive of Horticulture NZ talks about the ongoing battle the industry is facing to get labour to harvest our crops and pick our fruit this season as essential migrant labour remains locked out due to Covid.

Tom Young:

The National Livestock Manager for Affco warns farmers not to hang on to stock too long after recent good rain in the North Island, as it could hit them hard in their back pocket. Plus we look at strong retail demand in UK supermarkets and whether some New Zealand meat companies are being weak sellers off shore.

Jacqui Macalister:

Leading Trans-Tasman investment and rural partnership specialist Compass Agribusiness has ramped up its sustainability credentials with the addition of a global specialist to its team. Today we talk to its new GM Sustainability, who brings to the role two decades of experience in corporate sustainability and food value chains for IKEA Food and McDonald's.



Blake Holgate:

From sustainable food we "pivot to focus our lens" on sustainable finance. Who knew there was ever such a thing?

