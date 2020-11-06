Rabobank Best of The Country - November 7, 2020

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's chief executive Todd Charteris, for a look at the bank's latest Agribusiness Monthly Report.

This week's top interviews are:

Jane Smith:

This week the North Otago farmer and former winner of the BFEAs questioned whether there was a paucity of talent in Labour's new Cabinet and talked about a paucity of rainfall on the east coast of the South Island.

Alan Pollard:

Apple trees are being pulled out of the ground because of a migrant labour shortage to pick the crop. We asked the chief executive of NZ Apples and Pears why?

Mikki Williden:

Following on from the Heart Foundation's rather draconian decree that we should only eat 350 grams of red meat per week, we found a nutritionist who took issue with this "reductionist" view looking specifically at one food group. She said it was important to focus on the bigger picture - our overall dietary pattern.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent told us about his US family getting up close and personal with Coronavirus, as his country headed into lockdown on Thursday. We also looked at what was happening on-farm, and the American election.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank reviewed the bank's just-released November Agri-business Monthly Report which saw the primary sector performing remarkably well despite all the economic and Covid uncertainty around the globe.

Judith Collins:

In our first chat since her heavy election defeat, we congratulated National's leader for being a gracious loser and suggested other political leaders could take a leaf from her book. We also asked what she was going to do to rejuvenate and revitalise her party's flagging fortunes, starting with the leadership.

Listen below: