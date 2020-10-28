The Country - Friends edition

On today's show, Rowena Duncum wanted Jamie Mackay and Damien O'Connor to have a friendly chat this week, so went for a friends music theme.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

Last time we chatted to the Minister of Agriculture it was gloves off on the eve of the election. Today it's time to kiss and make up and look forward to a centrist government for all New Zealanders (including farmers). Plus we look at the latest M.bovis numbers and a lifeline for the live cattle export industry.

Thomas Macdonald:

The GM of Milk Supply for the burgeoning Spring Sheep Milk Company talks about opening an office in China and the prospects of a $250 million industry by 2024.

Chanelle O'Sullivan and Chelsea Millar:

Today's panel features two entrepreneurial young women and topics of discussion are meadery and media!

Hayden Higgins:

Rabobank's wine analyst reviews the bank's Q4 Wine Quarterly Report which sees Kiwi winemakers reaping the rewards of a northern hemisphere Covid lockdown with export volume up 10.7 per cent and value up 9.7 per cent year on year.

Andy Thompson:

We announce the winner of our AgFest promotion.

