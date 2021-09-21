The Country - Favourite Farm Tracks edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay officially launched the Rabobank Farm Tracks competition, by playing Michael Bolton for the first time in his illustrious broadcasting career.

Nominate your favourite Farm Tracks and you could win a share of $5000!

Damien O'Connor:

Has the Minister of Agriculture been hoisted by his own petard, as he admits he only took two support staff to the UK on his FTA mission, as opposed to James Shaw's rugby team!

Hunter McGregor:

Is a Kiwi selling New Zealand venison in Shanghai. Today we find him about to celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn festival by eating and gifting mooncakes. He also nominates a Michael Bolton classic as his pick for Farm Tracks.

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist who reckons she's "not gonna take it" when it comes to the government's mandated farm plans.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive launches our Farm Tracks promotion with a classic from the Rolling Stones. Plus, we look at the bank's new graduate programme encouraging our best and brightest into the primary sector.

