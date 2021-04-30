The Country - Duck hunting edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated duck hunting season, which kicks off tomorrow.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather guy talks about the Big Dry.

Ray Grubb:

We caught up with the new chairman of Fish & Game and asked about his organisation's new farmer-friendly face, as around 45,000 Kiwis ready for duck hunting season tomorrow.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel talked the big dry, duck hunting and footy.

Dr Tim Mackle:

Dairy NZ's chief executive reviewed yesterday's Farmers' Forum in Hamilton, where 400 farmers were addressed by the likes of James Shaw, Cameron Bagrie and Todd Muller.

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool took his monthly look at the market and we applauded the efforts of Nadia Lim to champion wool.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talked duck hunting, crashing lobster prices and the cost of mouse droppings!

