Safety first this game bird hunting season - NZ Police

Shooters in the maimai. Photo / Supplied

Police are reminding people to be vigilant about safety this duck hunting season, which starts May 1, Acting Superintendent Mike McIlraith says.

"We encourage everyone heading out shooting this season to refresh themselves on the seven rules of firearm safety," McIlraith, who is Officer in Charge: Arms Safety and Control, said.

Hunters should also make sure they were familiar with their firearm and check it to make sure it was working correctly, McIlraith said.

"Especially if it's been in secure storage since last season."

It was also important to ensure the safety catch was operating properly, McIlraith said.

"Of course, the best safety catch of all is not having your finger inside the trigger guard until you are ready to fire."

Anybody handling a firearm should always treat it as loaded; which meant always pointing the firearm in a safe direction and checking the firing zone, McIlraith said.

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview Mike McIlraith on firearms licences on The Country below:

Police encouraged people to take chamber flags with them and insert them in the breach when firearms were not in use.

Firearms shouldn't be left unattended in a vehicle, and people should always refrain from drinking when hunting, McIlraith said.

"We know that going hunting with your mates is fun and having a drink afterwards with your mates is a good way to celebrate the day. Please just keep these two activities separate."

"We want safety to be your focus this duck shooting season, so you and your mates have a safe and successful season."

Police encouraged hunters of all levels of experience to look its safety information here.

Seven basic firearms safety rules

1. Treat every firearm as loaded

2. Always point firearms in a safe direction

3. Load a firearm only when ready to fire

4. Identify your target beyond all doubt

5. Check your firing zone

6. Store firearms and ammunition safely

7. Avoid alcohol and drugs when handling firearms.