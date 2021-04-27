Website of the Year

The Country

The Country - Duck edition

Quick Read
The Country

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Officer in Charge Arms, Safety and Control for the New Zealand Police Mike McIlraith about firearms and duck hunting.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert made a belated Tuesday appearance to talk about winter's first incursion and why the big dry is not going away any time soon.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays said tickets are on sale next week for the main event, which takes place seven weeks from now.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics talked about regenerative agriculture and why climate change was an unintended consequence of fossil fuel use.

Jamie McFadden:

The former North Canterbury hill country farmer and Chairman for the Rural Advocacy Network warned farmers to be very wary of SNAs (Significant Natural Areas).

Mike McIlraith:

The Officer in Charge Arms, Safety and Control for the New Zealand Police answered some firearms queries with the duck hunting season just four sleeps away.

