The Country - Duck edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Officer in Charge Arms, Safety and Control for the New Zealand Police Mike McIlraith about firearms and duck hunting.
Phil Duncan:
Monday's resident weather expert made a belated Tuesday appearance to talk about winter's first incursion and why the big dry is not going away any time soon.
Peter Nation:
The chief executive of Fieldays said tickets are on sale next week for the main event, which takes place seven weeks from now.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of New Zealand's leading farming academics talked about regenerative agriculture and why climate change was an unintended consequence of fossil fuel use.
Jamie McFadden:
The former North Canterbury hill country farmer and Chairman for the Rural Advocacy Network warned farmers to be very wary of SNAs (Significant Natural Areas).
Mike McIlraith:
The Officer in Charge Arms, Safety and Control for the New Zealand Police answered some firearms queries with the duck hunting season just four sleeps away.
