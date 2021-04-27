The Country - Duck edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Officer in Charge Arms, Safety and Control for the New Zealand Police Mike McIlraith about firearms and duck hunting.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert made a belated Tuesday appearance to talk about winter's first incursion and why the big dry is not going away any time soon.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays said tickets are on sale next week for the main event, which takes place seven weeks from now.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics talked about regenerative agriculture and why climate change was an unintended consequence of fossil fuel use.

Jamie McFadden:

The former North Canterbury hill country farmer and Chairman for the Rural Advocacy Network warned farmers to be very wary of SNAs (Significant Natural Areas).

Mike McIlraith:

The Officer in Charge Arms, Safety and Control for the New Zealand Police answered some firearms queries with the duck hunting season just four sleeps away.

