The Country - Driving edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked listeners for their favourite driver licence stories, after learning it took Tess the Apprentice six attempts to pass her restricted.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

We ask the Prime Minister whether we're finally starting to see "green shoots" in the fight against Covid? Plus, we address vaccine hesitancy, a lack of communication with the Groundswell protest group, anti-competitive behaviour from the supermarket duopoly and whether James Shaw is tone deaf.

John Brakenridge:

Is there light at end of the tunnel for the wool industry? NZ Merino's chief executive comments on a record financial result with a net profit after tax of $4.3 million. But what about strong wool?

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics says all models are wrong, but some are useful. But are we talking about Covid or Overseer?



David Stevens:

Is a Southland deer farmer, former president of the NZ Deer Farmers Association, and a Southland regional councillor. Today we examine tough times for venison and a tough winter/early spring for the deep south.

