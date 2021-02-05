The Country - Dam edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Irrigation NZ chief executive about one of his favourite topics - dams.

On with the show:

Derek Daniell:

One of New Zealand's leading sheep breeders takes the Climate Change Commission to task over some of its draft emissions targets released earlier in the week.

Vanessa Winning:

As the country, right on cue, gets dry again we ask the chief executive of Irrigation NZ why we are not building more "kick-arse" dams for irrigation, water storage and electricity generation. The latter being something we'll need plenty of in the future and we move towards a sustainable and renewable energy source.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features a couple of sheep and beef farmers from Hawkes Bay and Canterbury, respectively. Topics include the dry, water storage, the Climate Change Commission report, the PC Brigade and compliance costs.

Lewis Ferris:

Met Service forecaster tells us what's up with the weather.

Listen below: