The Country - Daffodil edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay played flower tunes to remind everyone it's still Daffodil Day, despite Level 4 lockdown.
On with the show:
Andrew Hoggard:
The President of Federated Farmers comments on the government's backdown on controversial pugging and resowing date rules. These have now been replaced with a practical management approach under the revised intensive winter grazing proposals, which have just been released for public consultation.
Don Carson:
We look at the challenges the [dormant under Level 4] forestry industry is facing with the spokesperson from the Forest Owners Association.
Chris Russell:
We find our Australian correspondent in Geraldton WA, as we discuss rugby in Perth, a Transtasman working dog challenge, $1330 in-lamb ewes and tank drivers driving headers.
Rob Cochrane:
We take our monthly look at the wool market with the South Island Procurement Manager for PGG Wrightson Wool. Shearing is still happening on-farm but what about what about selling it?
Smiley Barrett:
Norwood's Brand Ambassador talks life on the Taranaki dairy farm under Level 4 lockdown and we look forward to a bit of footy.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent plays "Jacinda Bingo" with today's 3pm announcement. Plus, we ponder potential changes to Covid Alert Levels.
Listen below: