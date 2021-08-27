The Country - Daffodil edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay played flower tunes to remind everyone it's still Daffodil Day, despite Level 4 lockdown.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers comments on the government's backdown on controversial pugging and resowing date rules. These have now been replaced with a practical management approach under the revised intensive winter grazing proposals, which have just been released for public consultation.

Don Carson:

We look at the challenges the [dormant under Level 4] forestry industry is facing with the spokesperson from the Forest Owners Association.

Chris Russell:

We find our Australian correspondent in Geraldton WA, as we discuss rugby in Perth, a Transtasman working dog challenge, $1330 in-lamb ewes and tank drivers driving headers.

Rob Cochrane:

We take our monthly look at the wool market with the South Island Procurement Manager for PGG Wrightson Wool. Shearing is still happening on-farm but what about what about selling it?

Smiley Barrett:

Norwood's Brand Ambassador talks life on the Taranaki dairy farm under Level 4 lockdown and we look forward to a bit of footy.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent plays "Jacinda Bingo" with today's 3pm announcement. Plus, we ponder potential changes to Covid Alert Levels.

