The Country - Code red edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Minister for Climate Change James Shaw about what the "code red for humanity" IPCC report means for Kiwi farmers.

On with the show:

James Shaw:

We ask the Minister for Climate Change what the "code red for humanity" IPCC report, released this week by the UN Climate Panel, means for New Zealand farmers and will it encourage the government to go even harder on agricultural GHG emissions.

Julian Raine:

The former President of Horticulture NZ pays tribute to his former chief executive, Mike Chapman, who won the Bledisloe Cup at last week's annual conference. Plus, he comments on the government's recent decision to allow RSE workers into the country without having to go through managed isolation.

Jim Hopkins:

Is rural raconteur who's right behind the "no jab, no job" call, who's no fan of Greta Thunberg, but is a big fan of New Zealand farming.

Don Fraser:

We talk to a man with a lifetime's experience in farm finance about two recent columns he's written about: agricultural anxiety and asking farmers to stop apologising for being farmers.

