Don Fraser: Stop apologising for being a farmer

Photo / File

Opinion: Kiwi farmers need to stand tall and be proud instead of apologising for what they do, retired principal of Fraser Farm Finance, Don Fraser, says.

After our two-month trip around the South Island in a caravan and talking to all and sundry, I was horrified (as an old fart) at the number of farmers who apologised to me for being farmers.

What is that about? Have you been beaten that far down you need to start apologising for being a farmer? Please no!

I met a second-generation dairy grazier who felt the need to apologise. I even met a large onion grower one day who said what he did in a barely audible voice.

I connected with him and asked why he did not have a big transfer of an onion on the side of his large ute. There are farmers who say they dare not mention the word "farmer" when they go to Auckland for fear of retribution.

Is that how far our self-image has dropped off?

Has this government painted farmers as that bad? I know they struggle to acknowledge them, but is it that bad?

We know only a few farmers are naughty and spoil it for the rest but hiding the fact you are a farmer is not on.

Yes, there have been several cases and events highlighted by the press of situations where a few farmers have done some dumb stuff, but that is the same in any profession or business. One rotten apple does not rot the box!

So despite the criticism and rhetoric coming from the government, it is no reason to lie down and let the public and media walk us into the mud.

We need to focus on what we do for the economy – is it 60 per cent of GDP?

Is the income on a dairy farm about $1 million with a multiplier of seven yielding $7 million into the local and national economy?

Is it that we are great custodians of the land, planting along waterways, protecting bush and wetlands, not to mention conservation of land and bush?

Is it that we love the land and the animals and are very passionate about what we do?

Is it that we still are the backbone of this country's wellbeing despite the rhetoric?

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview Don Fraser on The Country below:

Is it that we sell $20 billion of food to the world and underpin this bouncing economy?

Is it that without farmers there would be no food?

Please, please, please farmers, take a winter break, take a big breath and pat yourself on the back and realise what an important part you play in this economy of a country sitting at the bottom of the world.

Stand tall and be proud to be a New Zealand farmer and stop apologising for being one.

Disclaimer: these are the opinions of Don Fraser (an old fart). Any decisions made should not be based on this article alone and appropriate professional assistance should be sought.

• Don Fraser is the retired Principal of Fraser Farm Finance and was a consultant to the farming industry for many decades. You can still contact him on 021 777 67.