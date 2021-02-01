The Country - Climate change edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Todd Muller and James Shaw about the Climate Change Commission's draft emissions report.

Todd Muller:

Forty years on from the underarm incident, we find National's trade spokesman at the Basin Reserve for the party caucus retreat. As someone who was instrumental is drafting the Zero Carbon Act, we get his thoughts on draft emissions targets released yesterday by the Climate Change Commission and how they will affect farming and the primary sector.

James Shaw:

The Minister for Climate Change responds to Todd Muller's (relatively unfazed) comments about meeting the new draft emissions targets plus he looks at what the future might hold for the farming, forestry and energy sectors.

Phil Duncan:

We ask Monday's resident weather expert whether February will live up to its reputation as our warmest and driest month.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky as we ponder climate change, dry weather and choking.

Listen below: