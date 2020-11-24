The Country - Cherries edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Blair "Blizzard" McLean to talk cherries.

On with the show:

Rob Davison:

We catch up with the long-standing head of Beef + Lamb NZ's Economic Season who was last night recognised with the Outstanding Contribution award at Primary Industries New Zealand Awards.

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics has a crack at millennials and the allocation of Covid-19 recovery money.

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist who likens the Reserve Bank to a duck and he reckons it's open season with everyone taking a shot.

Blair McLean:

We ask our Marlborough-based horticulture and wine analyst about the challenges of getting enough labour to pick and harvest our crops plus we give you the chance to win some new-season cherries.

Chelsea Millar and Chanelle O'Sullivan:

Today's panel features two entrepreneurial high-profile women in agriculture.

