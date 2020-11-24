The Country - Cherries edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Blair "Blizzard" McLean to talk cherries.
On with the show:
Rob Davison:
We catch up with the long-standing head of Beef + Lamb NZ's Economic Season who was last night recognised with the Outstanding Contribution award at Primary Industries New Zealand Awards.
Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of New Zealand's leading farming academics has a crack at millennials and the allocation of Covid-19 recovery money.
Cameron Bagrie:
Is an independent economist who likens the Reserve Bank to a duck and he reckons it's open season with everyone taking a shot.
Blair McLean:
We ask our Marlborough-based horticulture and wine analyst about the challenges of getting enough labour to pick and harvest our crops plus we give you the chance to win some new-season cherries.
Chelsea Millar and Chanelle O'Sullivan:
Today's panel features two entrepreneurial high-profile women in agriculture.
