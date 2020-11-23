Pamela Storey to close chapter on Dairy Women's Network Trust Board

After five years on the Dairy Women's Network Board, Pamela Storey is stepping down to make room for different skills and insights around the table. Photo / DWN

After five years at the Dairy Women's Network Trust Board table Pamela Storey will pull up a chair for the last time in November.

Story said she wanted to provide an opportunity for a new trustee with a "fresh perspective" to shape the future of the organisation.

"I think it's important as we go through our governance career, to make space and create opportunities for others," she said.

"After five years on the DWN Board, I feel confident that we've made great strides, particularly in professional development for members, and significant industry influence."

Storey said she thought it was important to "identify when you've added the value you intended to add," and then allow others to bring different skills or insights to an organisation, "particularly as it faces new challenges."

Storey became a member of Dairy Women's Network back in 2010, taking part in regional workshops and events, before she attended her first conference in 2012.

Previous governance experience across various industries directed her to apply for the trustee position advertised in 2015, as a way to add value to an organisation and industry that she believed in.

"I knew I played a critical role in the success of our dairy business but was challenged to find my place in the dairy industry and in the various primary sector organisations."

Dairy Women's Network created a place that allowed Storey to use her expertise "to support, grow and promote a productive food production sector in New Zealand."

Since her appointment in July 2015, Storey's contribution to Dairy Women's Network had been significant, chair Karen Forlong said.

"Pamela's abilities and experiences have added many insights around the Board table. She is a courageous contributor to discussions, she can stretch conversations while all along adhering to a purpose. She is a great 'connector' and light heartedly I think there are many within the tribe that have enjoyed her sense of 'fun and excitement' at Conference. While wishing her well in her future roles within Ag we hope to continue to enjoy an evening on the dance floor once a year."

Storey and her husband own and operate a dairy farm in Te Hoe, North Waikato.

She said she was proud to play a significant role in the industry despite not being "in the cowshed every day", and saw Dairy Women's Network as having room for everyone - regardless of their farming experience.

"Whether it's through different roles with DWN, or the various agencies and organisations we engage with, what I love is the recognition that women hold a significant place in the on-going success of the industry."

"We all have different skill sets and DWN provides a variety of ways to get involved and engage in a way that suits you as an individual and your unique talents."

Her highlights included events that focused on the rich connection between women across New Zealand, such as the annual conference and the Regional Leadership Forums.

"These are where friendships and support networks are forged, where our eyes are opened to new approaches, new technology and new ways of doing things that ensure our dairy businesses, and us as individuals, can thrive now and into the future," she said.

"I'm excited about watching the next steps for a successful DWN and knowing that I, amongst others, have had a part to play in that."