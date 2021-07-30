The Country - Cheque edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Norwood chief executive Tim Myers, who had presented a $100,000 cheque to Farmstrong earlier this week.
On with the show:
Brent Gowler and Derek Daniell:
We yarned to two very proud farming Olympic fathers.
Tim Myers:
The chief executive of Norwood celebrated a $100,000 donation to Farmstrong and went in to bat for The Country's host.
Grant Edwards:
The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool takes his monthly look at the state of the market.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent pondered whether Jacinda was an "Accidental PM" and whether the vaccine rollout was an accident waiting to happen.
Listen below: