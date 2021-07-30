The Country - Cheque edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Norwood chief executive Tim Myers, who had presented a $100,000 cheque to Farmstrong earlier this week.

On with the show:

Brent Gowler and Derek Daniell:

We yarned to two very proud farming Olympic fathers.

Tim Myers:

The chief executive of Norwood celebrated a $100,000 donation to Farmstrong and went in to bat for The Country's host.

Norwood chief executive Tim Myers presenting the cheque to FMG chief executive and one of Farmstrong's founders Chris Black. Photo / Supplied

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool takes his monthly look at the state of the market.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent pondered whether Jacinda was an "Accidental PM" and whether the vaccine rollout was an accident waiting to happen.

Listen below: