The Country - Carbon positive edition

Geoff Ross:

We talked to the owner (alongside his wife Justine) of Lake Hawea Station - a 6,500 ha station running 10,000 Merinos and 200 Angus cows - about being named as New Zealand's first certified carbon positive farm.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM commented on regenerative agriculture, carbon positive farming, National Party claims of a segregated health system and the media ranking her Cabinet's performance.

Emma Higgins:

RaboResearch's senior analyst has great news for dairy farmers, with the bank's latest Dairy Seasonal Outlook report forecasting a farmgate milk price of $7-60kg/MS for the 2021/22 season.

John McOviney:

The chief executive of Steelfort (and Waitomo sheep and beef farmer) launched a Mother's Day Promotion which gives you the chance to win a Lawnmaster Lithium 58v mower valued at $749 and a hedge trimmer worth $229 - simply by texting "Mum" to 5009.

Greg Millar:

The National Fundraising Manager for the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme popped in to the studio today.

