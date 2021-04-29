The Country - Carbon positive edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Geoff Ross, who owns Lake Hawea Station - New Zealand's first certified carbon positive farm.
Geoff Ross:
We talked to the owner (alongside his wife Justine) of Lake Hawea Station - a 6,500 ha station running 10,000 Merinos and 200 Angus cows - about being named as New Zealand's first certified carbon positive farm.
Jacinda Ardern:
The PM commented on regenerative agriculture, carbon positive farming, National Party claims of a segregated health system and the media ranking her Cabinet's performance.
Emma Higgins:
RaboResearch's senior analyst has great news for dairy farmers, with the bank's latest Dairy Seasonal Outlook report forecasting a farmgate milk price of $7-60kg/MS for the 2021/22 season.
John McOviney:
The chief executive of Steelfort (and Waitomo sheep and beef farmer) launched a Mother's Day Promotion which gives you the chance to win a Lawnmaster Lithium 58v mower valued at $749 and a hedge trimmer worth $229 - simply by texting "Mum" to 5009.
Greg Millar:
The National Fundraising Manager for the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme popped in to the studio today.
