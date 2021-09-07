The Country - Carbon edition

Voyager 2021 media awards
Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Professor Keith Woodford, who reckoned institutional investors had outgunned the Government at last week's carbon auction.

On with the show:

Professor Keith Woodford:

We talk to a leading former Lincoln University academic who reckons institutional investors and speculators outgunned the Government at last week's carbon auction. And this could result in the "greatest land-use changes, both intended and unintended, that New Zealand has seen in the last 100 years".

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture confuses us, and himself, with carbon!

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an Independent Economist who says banks have been guilty of lending too much to housing at the expense of the productive and export sector.

Vanessa Winning:

Damn it! The chief executive of Irrigation NZ laments the loss (in the meantime, at least) of the Wairarapa community water storage scheme.

Sam McIvor:

The chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ says the government is listening when it comes to freshwater-related consultation.

