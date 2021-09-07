The Country - Carbon edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Professor Keith Woodford, who reckoned institutional investors had outgunned the Government at last week's carbon auction.

Professor Keith Woodford:

We talk to a leading former Lincoln University academic who reckons institutional investors and speculators outgunned the Government at last week's carbon auction. And this could result in the "greatest land-use changes, both intended and unintended, that New Zealand has seen in the last 100 years".

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture confuses us, and himself, with carbon!

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an Independent Economist who says banks have been guilty of lending too much to housing at the expense of the productive and export sector.

Vanessa Winning:

Damn it! The chief executive of Irrigation NZ laments the loss (in the meantime, at least) of the Wairarapa community water storage scheme.

Sam McIvor:

The chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ says the government is listening when it comes to freshwater-related consultation.

