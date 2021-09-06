'Lockdown Kai Survey' reveals New Zealand's favourite dish

Photo / File

Data gathered from a nationwide survey has revealed that New Zealand's ultimate comfort meal is a classic roast lamb with potatoes.

The result comes as part of a "Lockdown Kai Survey" which polled 2058 Kiwis on their lockdown eating and cooking behaviours.

After all the votes were tallied, roast lamb with potatoes won favour with 36 per cent of the vote and took out the crown as Kiwis' ultimate comfort meal.

The survey found 70.6 per cent of respondents said they have been eating more during lockdown, with 91.8 per cent purchasing their food in-store at the supermarket.

The majority of New Zealanders polled are in a bubble of two (49.1 per cent), with 12.5 per cent alone and 9 per cent in a bubble of five or more.

The Great British Bake Off, Give Us a Clue, and Shortland Street are the most popular television boredom busters.

New Zealand happened to produce some of the best food in the world, Julia Gardner from Recipes.co.nz, a Beef+Lamb NZ website, said

"As a country of food lovers, and options limited in lockdown, there really is no better time to get into the kitchen and try some new dishes, or to perfect those classic favourites like a roast lamb with potatoes.

"Whether you're locking down alone, or toughing it out with ten others, getting in the kitchen and cooking some tasty tucker can be a very rewarding experience."

The poll also answered a long-held debate around sweet versus savoury with data showing that Aotearoa is a land of savoury lovers with 69.2 per cent of the vote.

Lockdown dinners, one pan pasta and the rise of sourdough are evidence to the fact that Kiwis love nothing more than a moreish savoury dish.

For inspiration in the kitchen, Kiwis are flocking to online recipe websites (73.8 per cent), with cookbooks (67.1 per cent) and family and friends (39.5 per cent) being next in line for new culinary ideas.

Meanwhile, there was a dead heat between two priorities when it came to life after lockdown.

28.5 per cent of Kiwis are most looking forward to booking in their overdue hair and beauty appointments, while 28.5 per cent would prefer to order takeaways.

7.1 per cent of Kiwis are looking forward to hitting the gym, and 7.7 per cent of cinephiles can't wait to head back to the movies to enjoy a blockbuster.

As a nation of foodies, it's no surprise that 35.6 per cent would want to be locked down with Nadia Lim, followed by Hilary Barry at 16.9 per cent of the vote, and Ashley Bloomfield with 9.4 per cent.

No word on whether they would share their lockdown purchase though as 16.2 per cent of Kiwis wish they had stocked up on wine pre-lockdown, with flour 15.2 per cent, fruit 13.5 per cent, pet food 13 per cent and chocolate 12.2 per cent being next on the wishlist.

Only 2.5 per cent of Kiwis wish they had stocked up on more toilet paper.