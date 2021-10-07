The Country - Cancelled edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Canterbury A and P Board chair Stewart Mitchell about the sad news that the New Zealand Agricultural Show has been cancelled for the second year in a row, due to Covid-19.

On with the show:

Stewart Mitchell:

The New Zealand Agricultural (Canterbury A&P) Show has been forced to cancel for the second consecutive year because of Covid. Board chair Stewart Mitchell says that while he welcomes the Government's vaccine certificate plans for major events, they will be too late to save this year's Show, parts of which will instead run online in a reduced format.

Helen Beattie:

The chief officer for the NZ Veterinary Association laments the difficulty of getting the allocated 50 general practice vets (with a border exemption) into the country, with only two thus far getting through the MIQ system.

Remember to enter your favourite song in the Rabobank Farm Tracks competition. You could win a share of $5000!

Judith Collins:

National's leader gets on to the front foot over gangs and the role they're playing spreading Covid plus we look at her road map to get out of Covid lockdown.

Chris Russell:

We find our Australian correspondent at Murray Bridge in South Australia as we discuss the mighty Murray River, a shortage of shearers, declining wool prices, increasing demand for self-shedding sheep and the soaring price of farmland.

Andrew Hoggard:

We spoke to the Feds president who was keen to remind farmers to be "sunsmart".

Listen below: