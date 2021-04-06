The Country - Bubble edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay waited patiently for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement about a potential transtasman travel bubble later today.

On with the show:

Richard Burdon:

The Lake Hawea farmer (Glendene Station) and former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards commented on the impending travel bubble and how it would affect his farm tourism operation. He also talked about how the Crown Pastoral Land Reform Bill could affect high country farmers.

Kieran McAnulty and Megan Hands:

Today's political panel paid tribute to Kiri Allan. They also commented on water and our outdated Easter trading laws.

Cameron Bagrie:

The independent economist commented on the economic benefits of a transtasman travel bubble and why the government's housing reforms were benefiting farmers.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert made a belated Tuesday appearance and said the much-needed rain is one day closer!

