The Country - Dairy cow edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay investigated claims that James Cameron's Wairarapa organic veggie farms may now have hundreds of cows grazing on them.

On with the show:

Karen Williams:

The Vice President of Federated Farmers commented on rumours circling that the well-known Wairarapa farmer and climate change warrior, James Cameron was now grazing methane-belching dairy cattle on his organic veggie-growing farm.

Simon Bridges:

The National Party's former leader said he was happy to stay just that. But do we believe him?

Alan Pollard:

We asked the chief executive of Apples and Pears NZ if the Minister of Agriculture had deserted his post over the disastrous apple harvest.

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather guy had one word for this week - dry!

Jamie Cunninghame:

PGG Wrightson's National Dairy Sales Manager commented on an upbeat industry and dairy herd selling season.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent applauded the transtasman travel bubble and said Chinese trade sanctions have largely failed, with the notable exception of red wine.

Listen below: