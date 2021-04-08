The Country - Dairy cow edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay investigated claims that James Cameron's Wairarapa organic veggie farms may now have hundreds of cows grazing on them.
Karen Williams:
The Vice President of Federated Farmers commented on rumours circling that the well-known Wairarapa farmer and climate change warrior, James Cameron was now grazing methane-belching dairy cattle on his organic veggie-growing farm.
Simon Bridges:
The National Party's former leader said he was happy to stay just that. But do we believe him?
Alan Pollard:
We asked the chief executive of Apples and Pears NZ if the Minister of Agriculture had deserted his post over the disastrous apple harvest.
Chris Brandolino:
Our NIWA weather guy had one word for this week - dry!
Jamie Cunninghame:
PGG Wrightson's National Dairy Sales Manager commented on an upbeat industry and dairy herd selling season.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent applauded the transtasman travel bubble and said Chinese trade sanctions have largely failed, with the notable exception of red wine.
