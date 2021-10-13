The Country - Birthday edition

Jamie Mackay studiously ignoring his birthday cake.

Today on The Country, it's Jamie Mackay's birthday. However, The Country host was determined to deflect attention from his big day, by revealing it's also "another great shearer's" birthday - Sir David Fagan.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

Is Saturday's vaxathon nifty or naff? Or just a good John Key idea? We also look at why rural New Zealand is lagging behind in the vaccination stakes, why there's continuing disquiet over Three Waters and what can we do about a problem like Bishop Brian.

Blair "Blocka" Drysdale:

We talk to a vaccine-hesitant Southland farmer who finally got a jab for family and friends. We ask him what changed his mind.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent and social media Ag influencer admits he has a crush on Jacinda Ardern. Plus, we look at why the Brits are running out of pigs and petrol.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst explains why her bank is dragging the chain with its $7-80 milk price forecast - now trailing the front runner by 70c per kgMS.



Ray Smith:

The Director-General of MPI talks covid vaccines and eradicating M. bovis. We also ask him if regenerative agriculture is the way forward and a great opportunity for New Zealand farmers.

Listen below: