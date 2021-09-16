The Country - Bed edition

Voyager 2021 media awards
Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Tess the Apprentice welcomed Rowena Duncum back to the show for an hour, before she returned to "bed-jail" to rest up a sore foot.

On with the show:

Mark Zino:

We hear a heart-breaking story from a Hawarden farmer whose shelter belts, fences and water system have been literally blown away.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes a look at a rural market that's running hot!

Barbara Kuriger:

We find National's newly minted agriculture spokesperson atop a hill in the Wairarapa, where she talks about water storage, RMA reform and National's leadership.

Brian Hanna:

Is a King Country farmer, former Waitomo mayor and the Independent Chair of the steering group for Three Waters reform. But are water reforms as clear as mud?

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on MooLoos, a record crop harvest despite a mouse plague, and how Quade Cooper kicked his way to citizenship.

