The Country - Bed edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Tess the Apprentice welcomed Rowena Duncum back to the show for an hour, before she returned to "bed-jail" to rest up a sore foot.

On with the show:

Mark Zino:

We hear a heart-breaking story from a Hawarden farmer whose shelter belts, fences and water system have been literally blown away.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes a look at a rural market that's running hot!

Barbara Kuriger:

We find National's newly minted agriculture spokesperson atop a hill in the Wairarapa, where she talks about water storage, RMA reform and National's leadership.

Brian Hanna:

Is a King Country farmer, former Waitomo mayor and the Independent Chair of the steering group for Three Waters reform. But are water reforms as clear as mud?

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on MooLoos, a record crop harvest despite a mouse plague, and how Quade Cooper kicked his way to citizenship.

