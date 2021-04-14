The Country - Ban edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor about the Government's decision to ban live animal exports.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM pondered live cattle exports, expanding the travel bubble and MIQ spaces for much-needed horticulture workers and whether knitting in Parliament is acceptable.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture defended the government's decision to phase out the live animal export trade saying it "won't hurt our economy".

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics aired her forthright opinions on the demise of the live animal export trade and why we should dismiss the use of agri-chemicals at our peril.

Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel chewed the farming fat over the issues of the day - live cattle export, declining West Coast population and the big dry across the Alps in Canterbury.

