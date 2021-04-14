The Country - Ban edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor about the Government's decision to ban live animal exports.
On with the show:
Jacinda Ardern:
The PM pondered live cattle exports, expanding the travel bubble and MIQ spaces for much-needed horticulture workers and whether knitting in Parliament is acceptable.
Damien O'Connor:
The Minister of Agriculture defended the government's decision to phase out the live animal export trade saying it "won't hurt our economy".
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of New Zealand's leading farming academics aired her forthright opinions on the demise of the live animal export trade and why we should dismiss the use of agri-chemicals at our peril.
Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:
Today's panel chewed the farming fat over the issues of the day - live cattle export, declining West Coast population and the big dry across the Alps in Canterbury.
