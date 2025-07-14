“I appreciate in a really hard event, like what we have just been through, that it seems like there should be a way for us to prevent the wood coming down into the communities, and that’s something that we are really interested in working with the communities on.”
However, Heeg said there were several areas that weren’t active harvesting operations where growing trees had come down.
“We are really going to have to look at, with these multiple storm impacts with climate change, how we are going to manage these forests.
“At this stage, what we know about the damage to forestry is that a lot of it has been driven either by landslides that were in standing forestry, we’ve possibly got some landslides in areas that have been recently replanted, we’ve also seen a considerable amount of windthrow – that’s where the trees snap off at the base – due to the high winds at the end of last week.”
Heeg said windthrow looked to have impacted “about 4000 hectares”.
“It looks like it is going to be a pretty big recovery and clean-up operation,” she said.
“Some of these specific soil types, like the Separation Point Granite, get saturated and can just give way, including with all the trees that are on top of them.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do from a climate change adaptation perspective.”
When asked whether forestry should be using that type of soil, Heeg said: “Some kind of tree cover was going to need to be planted there.”
She said forestry was open to having a conversation around how it would ensure tree cover was managed in a stable way.
Residents across the Tasman region have said forestry slash has exacerbated flood damage.
‘Don’t know what they are going to do’
Nelson Tasman Civil Defence will again be sending a helicopter out on Tuesday to assess and make contact with isolated households.
In the region, 18 homes remain without power and six people remain in emergency accommodation.