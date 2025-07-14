Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tasman floods: Communities hit by growing trees, not slash – forestry industry leader

RNZ
4 mins to read

Locals across the Tasman District say the flood damage has been worsened by forestry slash. Photo / RNZ

Locals across the Tasman District say the flood damage has been worsened by forestry slash. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

A forestry industry leader says many of the trees that came down in Tasman were growing trees that had fallen, not slash.

The head of the Forest Owners Association is flying to flood-damaged Tasman as it grapples with fallen trees, forestry slash and silt.

It appears the forestry

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save